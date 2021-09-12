Win Stuff
Man’s body found on Ocean Springs beach

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the Yacht Club.(WDBJ7)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say they believe a man drowned Saturday evening in Ocean Springs.

According to Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston, the man was found around 5:30 p.m., near the Yacht Club. Police believe that the man drowned while he was swimming in the Biloxi Bay.

Details are limited at this time but WLOX News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

