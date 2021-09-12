JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ A Jones County man was arrested at a safety checkpoint early Saturday morning.

Timothy Maxcey, 44, was arrested just after midnight by Jones County Sheriff Department Deputy Drew Morecraft at the intersection of Indian Springs and Indian Springs Church roads in the Calhoun Community.

Maxey, who was in possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Maxcey was being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

