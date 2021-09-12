Hattiesburg holds annual 9/11 memorial ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Hattiesburg packed out the seats with many other residents standing to witness a memorial ceremony that honored the 2,977 lives lost on that day 20 years ago.

“They say time heals all wounds, yet this one still hurts,” said Hattiesburg Fire Department engineer Alexander Redondo as he shared his story of being a high school senior in Staten Island on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Saturday early-morning ceremony included a 21-gun salute and wreath laying at twin-tower replica buildings at the intersection of Main Street and McLeod highlighted the memorial ceremony at the Hattiesburg Fire Station.

“I love our city because we really do honor each year in a special way,” said retired U.S. Air Force officer Joe Kinnan, a Hattiesburg resident “It means a lot from the standpoint of being retired military to know that patriotism is alive and well.”

During the ceremony, American Legion donated $20,000 to Hattiesburg’s first responders.

“The cCty of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Fire Department will continue to honor them,” Redondo said. “We will never forget. I will never forget.”

