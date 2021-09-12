Win Stuff
‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’ raises funds for wounded warriors, firefighters

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Columbia Water Park Saturday to raise money for wounded warriors and local firefighters.

It was all part of “Cruisin’ the Pearl.”

The event included a car show and displays of military vehicles.

A special table was also set up to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan last month.

We spoke to some people at the event about their thoughts on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Said Lynnsey Clements, co-founder of ‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’: “I think this day should weigh heavy on everybody’s hearts, I know it does mine,” “I have a particular interest in both our firemen and our warriors. I’m beyond thankful for the things that they have done for us.”

Said Sylvester Douglas, commander of Columbia’s American Legion Post 90: “I remember exactly what I was doing when my wife called me and told me what she had just seen on the TV. It was a tragedy and it still should be remembered of how vulnerable our United States are to that kind of attack,”

Said Lane Thornhill, a community outreach coordinator for St. Luke Home Health & Hospice: “I was at 29 Palms, California, going through training with the Marine Corps, when the twin towers were hit. So, it’s very heartfelt and it’s really at the back of all of our minds, each and every American and true patriot.”

The event was co-hosted by St. Luke Home Health & Hospice.

It raised money for the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi and the Marion County Fire Association.

Opening ceremonies included a prayer and a moment of silence for service members killed since 9/11.

