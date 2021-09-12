Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

9/11 memorial stair climb held in Petal

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Try to imagine climbing more than 100 stories of stairs in full fireman gear.

On Sept. 11, 2001, hundreds of men and women went through that physical exertion.

Twenty years later, the City of Petal gathered for a stair climb similar to the climb New York first responders endured on 9/11.

Members of Petal Fire Department, Petal Police Department and the National Guard, along with Petal Mayor Tony Ducker and other residents of the city participated.

“We try to mimic the physical pain those guys were going through that day,” Petal Fire Captain Brent Chennault said. “That’s all we can do. We can’t even begin to comprehend what they were going through, mentally, when they were looking up at those towers and they are seeing what’s going on, but physically, we try to put ourselves through the same thing that they were going through.”

This was the second year of the stair climb and Chennault hopes to continue the event in the future.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Vanderslice was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at around 6 a.m., in the 300 block of...
Jones County man reported missing in New Orleans
Leslie Ann Smith
Missing woman’s car found in Lamar County
A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
Christian Graham
Missing coast teen found safe in Baton Rouge
In Mississippi, doctors who spread misinformation about COVID could lose their license

Latest News

Mississippi military service personnel killed in the War on Terror were remembered in a service...
Fallen heroes remembered during Shelby 9/11 ceremony
Branden Walker offers his Pine Belt weather forecast for the next week.
Pine Belt cooling down over the next week
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
USM shuts out Grambling 37-0 Saturday
Branden Walker offers his Pine Belt forecast for the next week or so.
WDAM First Alert Weather-Branden Walker