9/11 memorial stair climb held in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Try to imagine climbing more than 100 stories of stairs in full fireman gear.

On Sept. 11, 2001, hundreds of men and women went through that physical exertion.

Twenty years later, the City of Petal gathered for a stair climb similar to the climb New York first responders endured on 9/11.

Members of Petal Fire Department, Petal Police Department and the National Guard, along with Petal Mayor Tony Ducker and other residents of the city participated.

“We try to mimic the physical pain those guys were going through that day,” Petal Fire Captain Brent Chennault said. “That’s all we can do. We can’t even begin to comprehend what they were going through, mentally, when they were looking up at those towers and they are seeing what’s going on, but physically, we try to put ourselves through the same thing that they were going through.”

This was the second year of the stair climb and Chennault hopes to continue the event in the future.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.