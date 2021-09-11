WCU honors 9/11 survivor with honorary degree

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people remember where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, when the United States was under terrorist attack.

“I look up, and I see the Pentagon. I see this gash in the Pentagon and reports that the Pentagon had been struck. I look up and realize, that’s my office.”

These are the words of retired United States Army Major General Jeffery Hammond. Hammond was working at the Pentagon when it was stuck on Sept. 11, 2001. He is one of the fortunate ones to be able to tell his story.

“Had we stayed there and continued our debate on whether or not to go down to the operation center or even chose to not do that for whatever reason, we would’ve lost our lives,” said Hammond. " God had different plans for the three of us.”

Though the Pentagon had been struck, the phone lines were still active. Hammond’s superior granted everyone one phone call, so he called his wife, Diane.

“All Diane could say was, ‘Are you ok? are you ok?’ All I could say was, ‘I am ok now. I’ll always love you. Please know I will always love you,’ but I said, ‘Baby I’ve got to go,’” said Hammond.

Nearly 20 years later, William Carey University decided to honor Hammond with an honorary doctorate degree. Hammond is only the second person to be rewarded with this degree from WCU.

Surrounded by his friends and family, Hammond was presented the degree from Dr. Tommy King, President of WCU, Friday afternoon at Bass Chapel on campus.

Hammond says if you would like to remember and honor those lost in the attacks, there is an easy way to do so.

“Make that phone call right now. Make it right now to that number one person in your life. Don’t waste another second. Don’t wait until a 9/11 type event where it’s too late,” said Hammond.

Hammond spent 32 years with the United States Army and continues to serve as the director of the Southern Miss Center for Military Veterans.

