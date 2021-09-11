USM football looking to bounce back in home opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With kickoff looming, the University of Southern Mississippi is hoping some home-cookin’ will help the Golden Eagles get on the right track.

USM (0-1) will welcome Grambling State University (1- 0) at 6 p.m. Saturday to M.M. Roberts Stadium for the first football meeting between the schools.

The Golden Eagles are looking to rid themselves of the bitter aftertaste of a 31-7 loss at the University of South Alabama in their season opener on Sept. 4.

“I think they’ve done a good job of putting that one behind them” USM coach Will Hall said earlier this week. “We’ve got to focus in on what’s in front of us.”

Grambling opened the season with a 16-10 victory over Tennessee State University.

