Petal tops Columbia, 14-7, in defensive struggle

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School football coach Allen Glenn wasn’t crazy about the Panthers’ offensive performance Friday night at Columbia High School’s newly-christened Walter Payton Stadium.

But two big pass plays and a rock-ribbed defensive effort proved to be the difference, as Class 6A Petal made a fourth-quarter touchdown stand up for a 14-7 win over the Class 4A Wildcats.

“Two really good defenses played against each other (Friday) night,” Glenn said. “(Our) defensive front set the tone and basically won the game for us.”

“A win’s a win. We didn’t play great offensively, but we took some shots when we could and made some plays.”

None were bigger than a strike through the air early in the fourth quarter, when Petal quarterback Cayden Burger found Trey Thoms behind the coverage about 25 yards down the home sideline.

Thoms did the rest, turning on the jets to outrace two defenders to the end zone to complete a 72-yard play and break a 7-7 tie with 9 minutes, 54 seconds, left in the game.

“This was just the game I expected,” Thoms said. “We watched the film. They’re athletic. They’re a great team. But, we were able to come out with the win and it feels amazing.”

Columbia (2-1) had two more shots at tying the game or possibly taking the lead.

But both drives ended in turnovers, with Thoms coming up with an interception with 7:30 to play and the Wildcats losing a fumble with 1:45 to go at their own 45 yard-line.

The Wildcats had to contend with rotten field position for a good part of the night, courtesy of Petal punter Nate Jones and the Panthers coverage team. The Wildcats started four drives inside their 15-yard line

Columbia also committed three turnovers and saw three other drives come up empty inside the Petal 35-yard line after being forced to turn the ball over on downs.

“Our kids played extremely hard for four quarters,” Columbia coach Chip Bilderback said. “We expected that this was a game that going to go into the fourth quarter.

“We had too many turnovers and penalties to deserve to win (Friday) night. Our challenge moving forward is to grow from this game.”

After a hard-hitting, scoreless first quarter, Petal (2-1) took advantage of good field position after an exchange of punts to grab a 7-0 lead 53 seconds into the second quarter.

The Panthers went 42 yards in seven plays with Zac Barnes chewing up 25 yards on three carries, including a 16-yard run around left end down to the 13-yard line.

Two snaps later, Burger found Eli Carroll with a 10-yard touchdown pass off of play action.

The score held until the third quarter, when Columbia quarterback Carter Smith found D. J. Cloyd over the middle. Cloyd, who got an exceptional block downfield, weaved his way to finish off a 59-yard touchdown that tied the game with 5:49 left in the period.

That’s where the score stood until Petal’s fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Panthers a win in a hard-hitting game that opened the stadium named for Payton, an All-America running back for Jackson State University who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bears.

“The facility we have is a direct result of our superintendent’s vision, the school board following through and the support of the community,” Bilderback said. “Columbia is a special place that deserves to have a facility that is second to none.”

