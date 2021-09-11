Win Stuff
Laurel School District hosts vaccine clinics next week

By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you looking for a free vaccination event?

Next week, the Laurel School District will be partnering with South Central Regional Medical Center to provide a vaccination clinic to the students and the community.

There will be two voluntary vaccination clinics.

  • The first event is on Monday, Sept. 13, at Laurel Middle School from 9 a.m. -  1 p.m.
  • The second event is on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Laurel High School from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

If a student was planning on participating, their permission slip was due today.

“We’re really excited here within the district to assist and to help with, of course, our global healthcare crisis, and we want our students to have an opportunity; students, parents, faculty members and staff to have an opportunity to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Michael Eubanks, assistant superintendent at the Laurel School District.

This clinic is also offering booster shots.

The clinic will return in about two or three weeks to administer the second dose.

