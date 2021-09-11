Win Stuff
HPD investigating a Friday evening shooting

Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday evening incident that saw multiple shots into a...
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday evening incident that saw multiple shots into a vehicle.(Pexels)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that saw a vehicle shot multiple times.

HPD said officers responded about 5:15 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Seventh and J.D. Randolph streets.

After arriving, HPD’s initial investigation discovered that a vehicle had been shot into multiple times.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

