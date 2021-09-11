Hattiesburg police take robbery suspect into custody

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted on two active counts was taken into custody Friday evening by Hattiesburg police.

Nikita Page, 35, had active warrants for the incidents that both occurred in the 200 block of North Tipton Avenue.

Page was wanted on a count of residential burglar that HPD says occurred in Aug. 20.

He also was wanted on a count of simple robbery for an incident that occurred on May 22.

Page was arrested and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

