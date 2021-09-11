Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police take robbery suspect into custody

Nikita Page of Hattiesburg was taken into custody Friday evening on residential burglary and...
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted on two active counts was taken into custody Friday evening by Hattiesburg police.

Nikita Page, 35, had active warrants for the incidents that both occurred in the 200 block of North Tipton Avenue.

Page was wanted on a count of residential burglar that HPD says occurred in Aug. 20.

He also was wanted on a count of simple robbery for an incident that occurred on May 22.

Page was arrested and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

