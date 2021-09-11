Gametime! - Week 3
Published: Sep. 11, 2021
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another tremendous night of high school football in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
- Petal (14) Columbia (7)
- Oak Grove (27) Hattiesburg (0)
- Laurel (24) Mendenhall (21)
- Poplarville (23) Lumberton (0)
- Sumrall (44) Seminary (26)
- Richton (37) St. Andrew’s (10)
- Northeast Jones (26) Perry Central (6)
- South Jones (49) FCAHS (14)
- Sacred Heart (26) Amite School (24)
- Raleigh (44) Taylorsville (7)
- Mount Olive (30) Collins (7)
- Bay Springs (44) Heidelberg (0)
- Resurrection (38) Stringer (15)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Delta Streets Academy (21)
- Harrison Central (35) East Marion (0)
- St. Martin (28) West Marion (8)
- D’Iberville (27) Jefferson Davis County (7)
- Pass Christian (41) Purvis (14)
- Sharkey-Issaquena (42) Prentiss Christian (28)
- Magee (23) Florence (7)
- Live Oak (35) Pearl River Central (34)
- Pillow Academy (48) Columbia Academy (6)
- Hancock (37) Greene County (0)
- Enterprise-Clarke (35) Mize (0)
- Ocean Springs (51) George County (28)
- Picayune (35) Gulfport (21)
- Bowling Green (49) Wayne Academy (0)
- Tylertown (32) Brookhaven (22) – Thursday
