Gametime! - Week 3

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another tremendous night of high school football in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

  • Petal (14) Columbia (7)
  • Oak Grove (27) Hattiesburg (0)
  • Laurel (24) Mendenhall (21)
  • Poplarville (23) Lumberton (0)
  • Sumrall (44) Seminary (26)
  • Richton (37) St. Andrew’s (10)
  • Northeast Jones (26) Perry Central (6)
  • South Jones (49) FCAHS (14)
  • Sacred Heart (26) Amite School (24)
  • Raleigh (44) Taylorsville (7)
  • Mount Olive (30) Collins (7)
  • Bay Springs (44) Heidelberg (0)
  • Resurrection (38) Stringer (15)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Delta Streets Academy (21)
  • Harrison Central (35) East Marion (0)
  • St. Martin (28) West Marion (8)
  • D’Iberville (27) Jefferson Davis County (7)
  • Pass Christian (41) Purvis (14)
  • Sharkey-Issaquena (42) Prentiss Christian (28)
  • Magee (23) Florence (7)
  • Live Oak (35) Pearl River Central (34)
  • Pillow Academy (48) Columbia Academy (6)
  • Hancock (37) Greene County (0)
  • Enterprise-Clarke (35) Mize (0)
  • Ocean Springs (51) George County (28)
  • Picayune (35) Gulfport (21)
  • Bowling Green (49) Wayne Academy (0)
  • Tylertown (32) Brookhaven (22) – Thursday

