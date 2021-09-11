Gametime! - Week 3

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another tremendous night of high school football in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

Petal (14) Columbia (7)

Oak Grove (27) Hattiesburg (0)

Laurel (24) Mendenhall (21)

Poplarville (23) Lumberton (0)

Sumrall (44) Seminary (26)

Richton (37) St. Andrew’s (10)

Northeast Jones (26) Perry Central (6)

South Jones (49) FCAHS (14)

Sacred Heart (26) Amite School (24)

Raleigh (44) Taylorsville (7)

Mount Olive (30) Collins (7)

Bay Springs (44) Heidelberg (0)

Resurrection (38) Stringer (15)

Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Delta Streets Academy (21)

Harrison Central (35) East Marion (0)

St. Martin (28) West Marion (8)

D’Iberville (27) Jefferson Davis County (7)

Pass Christian (41) Purvis (14)

Sharkey-Issaquena (42) Prentiss Christian (28)

Magee (23) Florence (7)

Live Oak (35) Pearl River Central (34)

Pillow Academy (48) Columbia Academy (6)

Hancock (37) Greene County (0)

Enterprise-Clarke (35) Mize (0)

Ocean Springs (51) George County (28)

Picayune (35) Gulfport (21)

Bowling Green (49) Wayne Academy (0)

Tylertown (32) Brookhaven (22) – Thursday

