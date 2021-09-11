Win Stuff
Covington sheriff gets NRA grant for safety equipment, weapons

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is getting new safety equipment and weapons with a grant from the National Rifle Association.

It’s using a $5,600 grant from the NRA Foundation to purchase five bullet-proof vests for part-time deputies and four shotguns.

It’s the first time the department has received an NRA grant.

“I actually went to the NRA banquet this past year and got to meet some of the guys, and they asked me, ‘hey, do you want to apply for a grant,’ and I said, sure, anything to help our county,” said Darrell Perkins, sheriff of Covington County. “So, when I applied for it, I asked for $12,000 for other items, and we ended up with these items, and we’re very appreciative.”

Perkins applied for the grant in January of this year.

