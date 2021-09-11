Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Covington County supervisors adopt fiscal 2022 budget

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County supervisors have approved that county’s budget for the next fiscal year.

They voted Friday to adopt that budget, which totals $36.8 million.

It includes projected revenue of more than $17 million and some federal CARES Act funds, which are added to county expenditures, even though the money may not be spent next year.

Supervisors also voted to keep the millage rate at 86.24 mils, which means ad valorem taxes will stay the same as last year.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Hunter Vanderslice was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at around 6 a.m., in the 300 block of...
Jones County man reported missing in New Orleans
Leslie Ann Smith
Missing woman’s car found in Lamar County
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

Latest News

The Covington County Sheriff's Department is using an NRA Foundation grant to purchase new...
Covington sheriff gets NRA grant for safety equipment, weapons
Covington County supervisors approved the county's fiscal 2022 budget Friday.
Covington County supervisors adopt fiscal 2022 budget
Jonathan Cox and John Moorman standing in-front of Moorman's house.
Laurel Vietnam veteran wins free roof from Cox Roofing
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges