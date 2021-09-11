Covington County supervisors adopt fiscal 2022 budget

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County supervisors have approved that county’s budget for the next fiscal year.

They voted Friday to adopt that budget, which totals $36.8 million.

It includes projected revenue of more than $17 million and some federal CARES Act funds, which are added to county expenditures, even though the money may not be spent next year.

Supervisors also voted to keep the millage rate at 86.24 mils, which means ad valorem taxes will stay the same as last year.

