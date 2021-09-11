Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Biloxi man arrested in connection to father’s disappearance, death

Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi police in connection to the disappearance and death of his father Van L. Marske.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is in jail after his father’s body was discovered in Bay St. Louis Friday.

Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi police with help from Gulfport police.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the Biloxi Police Department asked for help finding 66-year-old Van L. Marske, who had been reported missing and was last seen Sept. 4.

The next day, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, with help from Biloxi and Bay St. Louis police departments as well as Gulf Coast Search and Rescue and their cadaver dog, found a body near Highway 603 in Bay St. Louis. The body was discovered during a search effort for Van Marske, and ID determined the body to be the missing man.

An investigation into Van’s disappearance and the discovery of his body developed his son Noble Marske as a suspect.

Noble is held at the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Vanderslice was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at around 6 a.m., in the 300 block of...
Jones County man reported missing in New Orleans
Leslie Ann Smith
Missing woman’s car found in Lamar County
A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
Christian Graham
Missing coast teen found safe in Baton Rouge
In Mississippi, doctors who spread misinformation about COVID could lose their license

Latest News

Nikita Page of Hattiesburg was taken into custody Friday evening on residential burglary and...
Hattiesburg police take robbery suspect into custody
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday evening incident that saw multiple shots into a...
HPD investigating a Friday evening shooting
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 3
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 3