Waynesboro-Wayne County Library exhibit commemorates 9/11

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro-Wayne County library is remembering tragic events from 9/11 with a special exhibit that will be on display through the end of the month.

“September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed The World” features 60 books, DVDs plus 14 posters and photographs which tell the story of 9/11 through the eyes of those who were there during the attack.

Original newspapers from around the country the day after the attack took place are also on display.

Patsy Brewer, Director of the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library, said the exhibit is close to her heart and vividly remembers that dreadful day.

“It happened so fast. The destruction and the lives that were destroyed and all the rescue and emergency people. It was just hard to believe what you were seeing that this was happening right here in the United States,” Brewer said.

“All the people that were affected and it lasted so long and all the people that had to be rescued from this. It was just a horrible day in our nation’s history,” she added.

Jake W. Lindsey American Legion Post 70 will be conducting a 20th Anniversary 9/11 tribute in front of the Wayne County courthouse starting at 1 p.m.

