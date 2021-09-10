Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Waynesboro-Wayne County Library exhibit commemorates 9/11

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro-Wayne County library is remembering tragic events from 9/11 with a special exhibit that will be on display through the end of the month.

“September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed The World” features 60 books, DVDs plus 14 posters and photographs which tell the story of 9/11 through the eyes of those who were there during the attack.

Original newspapers from around the country the day after the attack took place are also on display.

Patsy Brewer, Director of the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library, said the exhibit is close to her heart and vividly remembers that dreadful day.

“It happened so fast. The destruction and the lives that were destroyed and all the rescue and emergency people. It was just hard to believe what you were seeing that this was happening right here in the United States,” Brewer said.

“All the people that were affected and it lasted so long and all the people that had to be rescued from this. It was just a horrible day in our nation’s history,” she added.

Jake W. Lindsey American Legion Post 70 will be conducting a 20th Anniversary 9/11 tribute in front of the Wayne County courthouse starting at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the substance in the couple’s vehicle at a...
Lamar Co. couple arrested for possession of crystal meth
Vinet Williams Moore, 41, is now facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting...
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting his wife in St. Martin

Latest News

Firefighters placed roses in fire boots to commemorate those lives lost in the attack.
Lamar County honors fallen in 9/11 ceremony
Hub City first responders climb 2,071 steps in M.M Roberts stadium.
Hattiesburg first responders climb 2,071 steps at The Rock
5pm Headlines 09/10/2021
5pm Headlines 09/10/2021
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Branden - 9/10
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Branden - 9/10