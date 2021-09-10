Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

VFW, caterer serve meals, treats to residents at State Veterans Home

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg VFW and a Petal caterer teamed up Thursday to provide a special meal and other treats to residents at the State Veterans Home in Collins.

VFW Post 3036 and Flathau’s Fine Foods brought plates of red beans and rice and goodie bags with fruits and candy to the facility.

It’s part of a continuing outreach to the veterans home during the pandemic.

“The residents want to see us so much, so we wave at them through windows, and we cook them food outside and give them little goodies and let them know we haven’t forgotten about them,” said Ted Tibbett, chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee.

Tibbett says Post 3036 is planning a big party for the residents at the State Veterans Home after the pandemic is over.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
Jante J. Simpson, 18, is wanted by Jones County authorities for a Monday shooting in Ellisville.
Jones County seeking 18-year-old suspect in Monday night shooting
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury

Latest News

A man who reportedly shot his wife multiple times Thursday morning, then barricaded himself...
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin
A celebration of the state’s blues legends will be featured in an exhibit, A Cast of Blues,...
A Cast of Blues: Honoring Mississippi’s musical legends
.
Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders, health workers
.
State veterans home feeding