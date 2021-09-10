VFW, caterer serve meals, treats to residents at State Veterans Home

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg VFW and a Petal caterer teamed up Thursday to provide a special meal and other treats to residents at the State Veterans Home in Collins.

VFW Post 3036 and Flathau’s Fine Foods brought plates of red beans and rice and goodie bags with fruits and candy to the facility.

It’s part of a continuing outreach to the veterans home during the pandemic.

“The residents want to see us so much, so we wave at them through windows, and we cook them food outside and give them little goodies and let them know we haven’t forgotten about them,” said Ted Tibbett, chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee.

Tibbett says Post 3036 is planning a big party for the residents at the State Veterans Home after the pandemic is over.

