UPDATE: Former Hattiesburg City Council candidate case passed to inactive

According to a document retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, a false pretenses case against Kentrell D. Chambers has been moved to inactive files.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The case against a former Hattiesburg City Council candidate has been passed to inactive files.

According to a document retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, a case against Kentrell D. Chambers has been moved to inactive files due to issues that have affected the State’s ability to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The order, which was filed on Aug. 17, 2021, said that restitution has been made between Chambers and Latasha Walters as well as a no-contact agreement.

In 2019, Chambers was accused of stealing money from Walters using the Cash App. He was later arrested by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and charged with false pretenses.

Around this time, Chambers was running as a Democratic candidate for Ward 1 councilman in an upcoming municipal election.

According to Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks, an interpretation of the order can be read that as long as Chambers does what he said he will do in the order the case will remain inactive. If the order is broken, the case could become active again.

WDAM reached out to Chambers for a statement. His attorney, DeCarlo Hood made the following statement over the phone.

“After a close look at the facts about the case, it became clear that the case needs to be dismissed,” said Hood.

Hood said that he expects an expungement of this charge to be issued after a short hearing. That hearing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

