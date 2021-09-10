Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

SPLC urges lawmakers to address ‘unsafe’ drinking water at Parchman

Mississippi State Penitentiary - Parchman
Mississippi State Penitentiary - Parchman(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Poverty Law Center lawyers are calling for action at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

SPLC claims inmates are being denied clean drinking water, and are urging lawmakers to take action.

The group sent a letter to officials saying the prison is in violation of the federal Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act and have been for years.

“Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right. Yet for years, people incarcerated at Parchman have had no choice but to consume the foul-tasting, smelly, and potentially contaminated drinking water MDOC chooses to provide. The state has long been on notice for its violations of environmental laws, but it drags its feet,” said Vidhi Bamzai, staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center. “As usual, the human beings in MDOC’s custody suffer the indignity of these consequences and are forced to use water that no state official would ever sip. The state must act now to remedy this.”

The lawyers say Parchman has been in violation repeatedly since at least 2016, and have failed to fix its wells to ensure the water is clean and safe to drink.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
A man who reportedly shot his wife multiple times Thursday morning, then barricaded himself...
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the substance in the couple’s vehicle at a...
Lamar Co. couple arrested for possession of crystal meth

Latest News

State police searching for inmate escapee from Belzoni
State police searching for escaped inmate
Physicians who spread lies about COVID could lose license, board says
The figures reported Thursday morning pushed the Pine Belt's eight counties past 52,000 cases...
MSDH: More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported
Christian Graham
Missing coast teen could be in Jones County, sheriff’s office says