Southern Miss welcomes Grambling for home opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi football team will try and get better against one of the most legendary programs in the country.

USM (0-1) will welcome Grambling State University (1-0) to M.M. Roberts Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Golden Eagles’ home opener.

USM is coming off a disappointing 31-7, season-opening loss at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala., that saw the Golden Eagles held to less than 300 yards total offense and turn the ball over four times.

Grambling State went on the road to grab a 16-10 victory at Tennessee State University, ruining the debut of TSU head coach Eddie George in the season opener for both teams.

“They played a really fundamentally sound game one,” USM coach Will Hall said earlier this week. “They’ve played one game, so have we. They played really well, we played in a humiliating fashion.

“Right now, they’re a little better than us and we’ve got our hands full.”

The Tigers are nearly two decades removed from the days of Coach Eddie Robinson, who built one of the most successful college football programs in the country over a 57-year coaching career.

Robinson won 408 football games while coaching the Tigers in six decades.

“We have a really proud program coming in here that’s 1-0 that played a really clean game one, only had four penalties, only had one turnover, and blocked a punt. They’ve done a lot of great things over the last few years. We’ve got our hands full and we’ve got to focus on us and the task at hand.”

