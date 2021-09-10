Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Southern Miss welcomes Grambling for home opener

Southern Miss coach Will Hall dropped the first game of his Golden Eagles' coaching career.
Southern Miss coach Will Hall dropped the first game of his Golden Eagles' coaching career.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi football team will try and get better against one of the most legendary programs in the country.

USM (0-1) will welcome Grambling State University (1-0) to M.M. Roberts Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Golden Eagles’ home opener.

USM is coming off a disappointing 31-7, season-opening loss at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala., that saw the Golden Eagles held to less than 300 yards total offense and turn the ball over four times.

Grambling State went on the road to grab a 16-10 victory at Tennessee State University, ruining the debut of TSU head coach Eddie George in the season opener for both teams.

“They played a really fundamentally sound game one,” USM coach Will Hall said earlier this week. “They’ve played one game, so have we. They played really well, we played in a humiliating fashion.

“Right now, they’re a little better than us and we’ve got our hands full.”

The Tigers are nearly two decades removed from the days of Coach Eddie Robinson, who built one of the most successful college football programs in the country over a 57-year coaching career.

Robinson won 408 football games while coaching the Tigers in six decades.

“We have a really proud program coming in here that’s 1-0 that played a really clean game one, only had four penalties, only had one turnover, and blocked a punt. They’ve done a lot of great things over the last few years. We’ve got our hands full and we’ve got to focus on us and the task at hand.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the substance in the couple’s vehicle at a...
Lamar Co. couple arrested for possession of crystal meth
Vinet Williams Moore, 41, is now facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting...
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting his wife in St. Martin

Latest News

The Pearl River Community College linebacking corps _ Kijewel Coleman (24), Justin Jefferson...
Pearl River tops Coahoma, 24-14, for 1st win of 2021 football season
La'Damian Webb
Bobcats bully Northwest Mississippi, 31-9
La'Damian Webb
Bobcats bully Northwest Mississippi, 31-9
Game of the Week: Petal at Columbia
Game of the Week: Petal at Columbia