Pearl River tops Coahoma, 24-14, for 1st win of 2021 football season

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WDAM) – After a disappointing start to the 2021 football season, Pearl River Community College bounced back in a big way Thursday night.

The Wildcats grabbed a 24-14 road victory over Coahoma Community College at James E. Miller Stadium.

Coahoma usually has provided a cure for whatever might ail PRCC, with the Wildcats improving to 20-1 all-time against the Tigers.

“Credit our coaches,” PRCC coach Seth Smith said. “They had a great plan and coached them up all week. (The players) did it. They just did what we ask. As a coach, you ask them to do something and they did it.

“I’m just really proud of them and thank God I get to coach them.”

Defense dominated the first half.

PRCC (1-1) grabbed a 7-0 lead after a Coahoma pass was tipped by Noah Mitchell and picked off by Jaydon Slater.

The interception turned into a touchdown pass from quarterback Dustin Allison to Jordan Foushee. Michael Owens’ extra point gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead they carried into halftime.

Owens’ 25-yard field goal put the Wildcats up 10-0 early in the third quarter, and soon after, Micah Cherry knocked the ball loose on a Coahoma punt attempt.

Bryan Whitehead II scooped up the ball and rumbled 55 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. Owens’ PAT pushed PRCC’s lead to 17-0 early in the second half.

Coahoma got on the scoreboard in the third quarter, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to 17-6.

PRCC pushed the lead to 24-6 early in the fourth quarter

Seven seconds into the fourth quarter, Jaylen Glaude tipped a pass and Marcus Thomas II picked off PRCC’s second interception of the evening, racing 40 yards down the sideline before being brought down.

Quarterback Bryce Wallace capped the sequence two plays later, scoring on a 6-yard keeper around the left side.

Coahoma pulled within 10 points mid-way through the fourth quarter and tried to make the game a one-score contest in the final minute.

But once again PRCC’s defense answered the call and put the clamps on CCC.

“They played like they’re supposed to play (Thursday night),” Pearl River defensive coordinator Ty Trahan said. “It was real disappointing last week. All we do is try to get the best out of them and we didn’t do it last week.

“I’m just so proud of them for the effort they gave. If we keep doing that, good things will happen at Pearl River.”

The Wildcats rushed for 194 yards as a team, led by Wallace’s 62-yard effort. Nick Milsap and Allison rounded out PRCC’s rushing leaders with 57 and 44 yards respectively.

Allison and Wallace combined to complete 8 of 13 passes for 55 yards.

Justin Jefferson finished with a team-high 11 tackles. Luther Woullard II added eight stops.

“Last Thursday (season-opening loss to Mississippi Delta Community College) was a reminder that they hired me to do the same job here as we did at East Central (High School), Pearl River Central (High School) and every other school,” Smith said. “I’m treating these kids just like any of my other kids. I’m going to coach my backend off until I die or retire here.

“It’s not a complicated game. If you can just simplify it and make sure they know what to do, then they can just use their God-given ability. Sometimes you can overcoach a little bit, which I have, so we simplified some stuff and just let them play. "

The Wildcats return to play Thursday, making a short trek across the county line to visit rival, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Kickoff in Perkinston is set for 7 p.m.

PRCC returns to Dobie Holden Stadium at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 to host Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Tickets for the Co-Lin game are available at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.