Much cooler today with abundant sunshine

First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Monday morning
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Today will be sunny and nice as highs only reach the mid 80s with low humidity. Temps will fall into the mid 70s for those Friday Night Football games with overnight lows in the low 60s.

The nice weather will stick around throughout the weekend. We’ll start off your Saturday with lows in the low 60s before warming up into the mid 80s during the afternoon hours. Skies will be sunny with low humidity, making it a great day to get outside!

Sunday will be a little warmer as temps creep up into the upper 80s as the humidity starts to return to the area.

The mugginess will be back by Monday, that will also bring back the chance for scattered afternoon showers for the middle of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.

