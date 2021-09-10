MSDH: More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that the state had added nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 cases to the coronavirus.

MSDH said Friday that 1,892 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of Thursday, Sept. 9.

Thirty-five deaths were reported statewide, with 29 falling between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9, including two in Forrest and Jones counties and one in Marion County.

Another six deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Aug. 16 and Sept. 4.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 460,312 and 8,905, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 52,300 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 3,986 cases, 89 deaths

Forrest: 12,707 cases, 224 deaths

Jasper: 3,038 cases, 60 deaths

Jones: 12,786 cases, 209 deaths

Lamar: 9,820 cases, 119 deaths

Marion: 3,904 cases, 97 deaths

Perry: 1,910 cases, 49 deaths

Wayne: 4,126 cases, 62 deaths

MSDH also reported around 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,636,202 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,215,725 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Around 3,541,342 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.