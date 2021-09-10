Win Stuff
Missing woman’s car found in Lamar County

Leslie Ann Smith
Leslie Ann Smith(Source: Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Thies
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Sheriff Danny Rigel said Leslie Ann Smith, 39, was last seen on Charles Lee Circle in Lamar County. She was driving a gray Toyota Camry with the Mississippi license plate CVB6152.

Rigel said that car was found abandoned Friday morning on Okahola School Road. The sheriff said Smith’s personal belongings were inside the car, but she was nowhere to be found.

Deputies searched the woods surrounding where the car was found but did not find Smith.

Rigel said Smith is 5-foot-11, weighs around 370 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

