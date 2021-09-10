Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Medina Spirit trainer Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing

In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the...
In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.

NYRA suspended Baffert in May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster.

NYRA scheduled Baffert’s video hearing to begin Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
A man who reportedly shot his wife multiple times Thursday morning, then barricaded himself...
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the substance in the couple’s vehicle at a...
Lamar Co. couple arrested for possession of crystal meth

Latest News

Senators Grassley and Thune reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers said in a social media post that they visited Connors Farm in...
Farm calls police on Black couple it believed stole 6 apples
President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden: GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules
Activist with Rise and Resist follow Igor Fruman, as he arrives in Federal court in Manhattan...
Giuliani associate pleads guilty in campaign donation case
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Judge to hold hearing on releasing woman in Slender Man case