Laurel Vietnam veteran wins free roof from Cox Roofing

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Necessary home improvement projects can be so expensive.

A local roofing company in Laurel decided to take the burden of a new roof off of one man’s home.

John Moorman, a Vietnam veteran and a cancer patient, entered a contest to have his roof fixed for free. This morning, he was able to see it happen in life.

Cox Roofing arrived early to start repairing the Vietnam veteran’s home.

“I got a free roof. Not everybody gets that, you know. The last time it got worked on was by me, and that was just cold patching.” said Moorman.

Even though it may seem small for some people, it was huge for Moorman because he says the roof was leaking in three places, and most of his money is going towards his cancer treatment payments.

He has been battling lung cancer for about a year, but he says he’s entering remission.

“I’ve been trying to save, but just like I got a $225 co-pay a month for the scan, and, you know, I’m walking around with $26,000 pay when you can and another $15,000 pay when you can,” said Moorman.

He sat across the street admiring the work being done, but the roofing company owner, Jonathan Cox said nothing was like the day they first went to Moorman’s house to tell him he won the contest.

“It was really phenomenal. I wish the cameras were here that day because when we pulled up and actually presented the roof to the gentleman, he actually broke down and cried over it” said Cox.

Cox said it was not easy to pick the winner. About 30 veterans entered the contest, but he could only choose one, so they decided to make it as fair as possible.

“So, we just put some names in the hat and drew one out, and this is the guy that won it. But, yes, we plan on doing something like this every year,” said Cox.

