Lamar County honors fallen in 9/11 ceremony

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County first responders, leaders and residents gathered for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday morning.

The ceremony featured speeches from firefighters and a local pastor. The county’s VFW chapter and sheriff’s department also participated in the moment of remembrance.

The somber activity of the morning was a “boot ceremony,” a traditional way for firefighters to pay tribute and honor those who died in service.

“We read the numbers for the World Trade Centers and the flights associated with that, the number of the New York firefighters who passed away, the number at the Pentagon and placed a rose in a fire boot in their honor to recognize those some 3,000 people that lost their lives on that day,” says Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill.

