Jones County man reported missing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - A Jones County man has been reported missing Friday after last being seen in the New Orleans, La., area.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Hunter Vanderslice was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at around 6 a.m., in the 300 block of S. Rampart St.

Anyone who may have information on Vanderslice’s whereabouts or the vehicle shown is asked to notify 8th Detective Alicia Pierre at (504) 658-6080 or email at aapierre@nola.gov. (New Orleans Police Department)

Vanderslice is described as a white man who stands at about six-foot-one-inches in height and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans with brown cowboy boots and was driving a white, four-door Toyota Tundra with a Mississippi license plate number FR10478.

