Hattiesburg first responders climb 2,071 steps at The Rock

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg first responders spent Friday morning remembering those who lost their lives 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, with a stair climb at M.M. Roberts Stadium. They walked 2,071 steps to mimic the height of the World Trade Center twin towers.

Wearing his police vest, Detective Kelly Gardener passed a firefighter on the steps.

“I commend you guys in that, man that’s a lot man. This is already a lot, this ain’t easy,” Kelly says. He stopped to catch his breath, along with others a few times.

Police officers and firefighters used the time to chat and bond about their job and the attack that shook the United States 20 years ago.

Detective Lashaunda Buckhalter remembers when her eighth-grade class heard the news.

“I can remember all my teachers coming in one classroom, they were crying and turning the tv on, and at that moment I was just like,’ wow,’ that’s all I could say, all I remember saying is ‘wow,’” Buckhalter says.

Firefighter Jordan Arnold was in the 10th grade. He watched the plane hit the second tower in class.

“Every year we talked about how, how heavy a weight that would be to walk in that building and those guys knew when they walked in that building, they knew they weren’t coming out. No way, they didn’t know that,” Arnold explains.

Gardener, Buckhalter and Arnold say the lives lost, the dedication to the job and the bravery of the men and women that day are the reason they participate in the stair climb.

“That’s what our job title is. We put our life on the line regardless of the time, the frame or whatever the case may be. We’re going to put our life on the line, and they made their ultimate sacrifice,” Buckhalter says.

“They walked in with their friends that they worked with, that they were stationed with, that they lived a third of their lives with every day, knowing for a fact that them, nor their friends were going to leave, you know, and that’s the ultimate sacrifice, and those guys made it without a second thought. So, it’s an honor to be here to honor them,” Arnold says.

The City of Hattiesburg will have a memorial ceremony at 8:40 am Saturday at Fire Station #1. Firefighters will speak and bells will toll to mark the time the tragic attack began 20 years ago.

