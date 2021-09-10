Freeman case turns 28 years old, still remains active

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-eight years ago today, a Petal teenager went missing.

Angela Freeman, a pregnant seventeen-year-old, was last seen leaving work at the old Petal Pizza Hut on Sept. 10, 1993. She reportedly stopped off to grab her paycheck and to show off the new baby clothing she had just bought to co-workers.

Day’s later, her car was found in Perry County by the Mahned Bridge, but Freeman was nowhere to be found.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, the case is still open; however, it has now been turned over to the Mississippi’s District Attorney’s Office.

Nobles said he and Rusty Keyes, the chief of USM Police, have researched the case for many years. Nobles said he first became acquainted with the case when he started working with the Petal Police Department in 2007.

When Nobles became Sheriff of Perry County in 2016, he also took on this cold case since Freeman’s vehicle was found in Perry County.

Nobles said that he and Keyes believed that foul play was involved in the disappearance of Freeman.

Keyes, who was working as a patrol officer at Hattiesburg Police Department, said he still remembers the night they found Freeman’s vehicle.

While working on a cold-case unit, Keys said he upgraded the missing person case into a murder case.

“We felt that we had enough evidence and investigation material to upgrade the case to a murder case,” said Keyes.

According to Nobles, they created a case built around a person of interest and turned it over to the previous District Attorney. He said the case was turned over around two years ago, but no arrests were made at this time.

“With all the technology we have today, you would hope you could find a person easier, but that’s not always the case. When it involves foul play or a murder, it makes it even harder,” said Keyes.

Keyes said the investigation portion of the case has ended, but residents can still call in to make tips.

You can make a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867). You can also give an anonymous tip privately online at P3Tips.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.