The family of Jamie Wright, whose remains were discovered by loggers, want answers and justice
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The family of a missing Itawamba man whose remains were found this week says they are caught between memories and questions.

“I was in church and God spoke to my heart and told me I was going to have answers soon,” said Katie Wright, who was twelve when her brother, Jamie Wright, went missing.  

The 18-year-old was last seen at his grandmother’s home in Tremont. The day was November 30, 2008. It was also the birthday of Jamie and Katie’s dad, Jeff.

“We’ve suffered long enough,” Jeff said.

For thirteen years the family has lived their lives, celebrating holidays, anniversaries, and other special occasions - but always wondering what happened to Jamie.  

For the first few years, whenever suspected human remains were found in the county, the family’s hopes went up. But after so many false alarms, family members were less optimistic until the events of this week.

“I’m trying to let it all soak in. I waited thirteen years for this day to come. It hurts, but there’s some relief too. I just want justice for my son,” Jeff said.

Jeff Wright says his son battled methamphetamine addiction, entering rehab several times.  More importantly, he says, Jamie was also known for his strong personality and compassion for others.

“People loved him. People who knew him really loved Jamie. He could be stubborn and rough, but what kid can’t? For anybody to harm him, or do him in the wrong way, he didn’t deserve nothing that was done to him wrong,” he said.

Katie Wright says her family’s strong Christian faith has carried them through and will continue to do so as more information about events surrounding her brother’s disappearance is revealed.

“People keep saying it’s closure, but I don’t find that as closure. I’ll find closure when I know exactly what happened to him. He was 18. Still a kid. Didn’t have a chance to live his life. He didn’t deserve to be left laying somewhere. His family didn’t deserve to go through this for so long,” Katie said.

What was a missing person’s case has officially become a death investigation.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson says he is hopeful the State Crime Lab can find a cause of death. Then Jamie’s family can bring their loved one home and lay him to rest after thirteen years of wondering and waiting.

Jamie’s family asks that anyone with information about his death come forward. Tips can be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

