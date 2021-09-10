Columbia High School unveils new football stadium to community

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia High School opened the gates to their new football field, Walter Payton Field, Thursday.

The school held a ceremony honoring Walter Payton and his legacy to Columbia High School and the city.

“This is probably the nicest stadium in the State of Mississippi. It was built out of respect and love,” says Walter Payton’s brother, Eddie.

Walter Payton is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played at Columbia High School. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

Eddie shares why the field and monument of Walter are important.

“It’s a monument of hard work, dedication and belief in God. When you want to know what made Walter who he was, those three things stand out. And if he can from Columbia, then you can from anywhere you are,” says Eddie.

Family and friends attended the event to make remarks and catch up with old friends.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile shared a few remarks about the new field.

“His legacy and the hard work that he put on the field and off the field will always be cherished in this little spot down here in Columbia because this is what he started for,” says Brazile.

A few Columbia football players share their remarks about the new field.

“Me personally, I actually look up to Walter Payton. You know, one of the best running backs, you know, that ever came through Columbia High School, which he is, and that’s just one of the biggest things that I really like about Walter Payton,” says running back Miguel Coo.

“Walter Payton, you know, he’s my family. So I kind of look up to him a lot, and one day I hope to be great just like him,” says middle linebacker Jalon Anderson.

Columbia’s first game at Walter Payton Field will take place against the Petal Panthers Friday at 7 p.m.

