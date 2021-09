COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Board of Aldermen has adopted that city’s budget for the next fiscal year.

Friday afternoon, a budget of more than $12.1 million was unanimously approved.

It includes expenditures of $11.8 million and an anticipated surplus of more than $331,000.

And it all comes with no tax increase for residents.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.