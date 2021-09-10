Win Stuff
A Cast of Blues: Honoring Mississippi’s musical legends

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The history of music has deep roots in the South and when it comes to the blues, Mississippi is where it’s at.

The state’s blues musicians etched their names into musical history while also paving the path for future generations.

A celebration of the state’s blues legends will be featured in the exhibit “A Cast of Blues,” which is coming to the Historic Eureka School located at 410 E. Sixth Street in Hattiesburg.

The exhibit showcases 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends and photographs of blues performers and the juke joints they played in.

From Bo Diddley to Bobby Rush, the head casts, which were created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, are startlingly lifelike and bring the musicians’ human side to life, capturing the fine details of hair and subtle expressions of emotion.

Ken Murphy’s photographs were taken during live performances and depict the musician’s enthusiasm and love for music while they were onstage.

Hattiesburg’s Director of Museums Latoya Norman said they are excited about this family-friendly event and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“We absolutely want everyone to come to see and appreciate this. It gives you a little information about the artist and just what they meant to Hattiesburg,” said Norman.

“There are some interactive components where we have several hands-on activities that the children and adults can participate in. To learn about the Delta and the blues musicians who have contributed to music that we all know and love,” Norman added.

A Cast of Blues is also accompanied by the 2008 documentary film “M for Mississippi: A Road Trip through the Birthplace of the Blues.”

The exhibit opens on Sept. 11 and runs through Oct. 9. Admission is free, and doors will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

