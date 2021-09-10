Bobcats bully Northwest Mississippi, 31-9

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College and Northwest Mississippi have grown to be familiar foes over the years.

The Bobcats (2-0) got the best of their friends from Senatobia on Thursday with a 31-9 win in Ellisville.

La’Damian Webb made his case for a second straight MACCC Offensive Player of the Week nod after rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Sophomore quarterback Quaterius Hawkins was very efficient, completing 20 of his 28 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Thursday also marked the Bobcats’ annual “Hall of Fame” game. Former football and baseball player Dr. Mark Barron and longtime tennis coach Mark Easley were the two inductees of the 2021 class.

Pearl River Community College bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 24-14 win at Coahoma Community College. The Wildcats visit Mississippi Gulf Coast next week.

Here’s a look at some of the other junior college football scores:

Mississippi Gulf Coast (18) Northeast Mississippi (16)

East Mississippi (49) Southwest Mississippi (7)

Hinds (41) Holmes (21)

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.