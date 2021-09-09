Win Stuff
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley

A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley over the weekend.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Karolin Kirkpatrick, a 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah, was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley over the weekend, according to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne.

Kirkpatrick was found dead on the second floor of the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 4, around 12:08 p.m.

Matherne said the cause of death is still unknown, and officials are waiting on a toxicology report.

WDAM has reached out to Merit Health Wesley for a statement. We will update this story once we have received a response.

