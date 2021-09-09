Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: Petal High School football coach Allen Glenn

Glenn spent the past five years as head coach at his alma mater, where he posted a 37-24...
Glenn spent the past five years as head coach at his alma mater, where he posted a 37-24 record. The Panthers went 9-2 in 2020, won their region and reached the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Petal High School football coach/associate athletic director Allen Glenn.

Glenn is in his first season at Petal, following the tenure of long-time high school coach Marcus Boyles.

Glenn, who played for legendary Mississippi high school coach Bobby Hall, grew up in Amory, Miss., and played center for the high school team that won a state championship in 1998.

His coaching stops have included student coach at the University of Mississippi during the David Cutcliffe regime before assistant coaching stops at Amory, Tupelo and Louisville high schools.

He spent the past five years as head coach at his alma mater, where he posted a 37-24 record. The Panthers went 9-2 in 2020, won their region and reached the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Glenn, who has Petal off to a 1-1 start this season, talked about his coaching influences, his coaching philosophy and the move from Amory to Petal.

