Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Jante J. Simpson, 18, is wanted by Jones County authorities for a Monday shooting in Ellisville.
Jones County seeking 18-year-old suspect in Monday night shooting
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
A truck driven by a clean-up crew hit a gas line on the side of the road in the area of 95...
Truck hits gas line, caused temporary gas leak in Petal community

Latest News

Forbes Magazine took a state-by-state look to find the best employer.
Forbes ranks USM 1st in state in education as well as Mississippi’s 6th-best workplace
After Ida trapped a dolphin in an inland canal, multiple agencies team up for "Operation Free...
Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the substance in the couple’s vehicle at a...
Lamar Co. couple arrested for possession of crystal meth
Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Work stalls in search for Confederate statue’s time capsule