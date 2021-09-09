Win Stuff
Sunny skies and low humidity will make today feel like Fall

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Today will be sunny and nice as the cold front moves through the area. This will give us a big shot of fall-like weather. Highs will be in the mid 80s with low humidity. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be amazing! We’ll start off the day with lows in the low 60s before warming up into the mid 80s. Skies will be sunny with low humidity! Temps will fall into the low 70s for those Friday Night Football games across the area.

The nice weather will stick around throughout the weekend. We’ll start off your Saturday with lows in the low 60s before warming up into the mid 80s during the afternoon hours. Skies will be sunny with low humidity, making it a great day to get outside!

Sunday will be a little warmer as temps creep up into the upper 80s as the humidity starts to return to the area.

The mugginess will be back by Monday, that will also bring back the chance for spotty afternoon showers for early next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.

