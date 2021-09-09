Reeves, Ivey take issue with Biden’s order, vax mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that President Joe Biden has ‘no authority’ to require citizens get a vaccination to continue working at a private business. He called it unconstitutional.

The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 9, 2021

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said President Biden ‘missed the mark’ and said his ‘outrageous, overreaching mandates’ will likely be challenged in court.

“Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.”

Ivey said she encourages any Alabamian who can to get a COVID-19 vaccine but said mandates are wrong.

“I’ve made it abundantly clear: I support the science and encourage folks taking the vaccine. However, I am absolutely against a government mandate on the vaccine, which is why I signed the vaccine passport ban into law here in Alabama. This is not the role of the government.”

