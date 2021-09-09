Win Stuff
MSDH: More than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported

The figures reported Thursday morning pushed the Pine Belt's eight counties past 52,000 cases...
The figures reported Thursday morning pushed the Pine Belt's eight counties past 52,000 cases of COVID-19 and 904 deaths related to coronavirus since February 2020.(WDBJ)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that the state had added nearly 3,200 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths related to the coronavirus..

MSDH said Thursday that 3,138 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Eighty-three deaths were reported statewide, with 59 falling between Aug. 21 and Sept. 8, including two each in Forrest and Wayne counties and one apiece in Jasper, Marion and Perry counties.

Another 24 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between July 24 and Sept. 4, including one in Forrest County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 458,420 and 8,870, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 52,069 COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 3,972 cases, 89 deaths
  • Forrest: 12,671 cases, 222 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,028 cases, 60 deaths
  • Jones: 12,708 cases, 207 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,788 cases, 119 deaths
  • Marion: 3,904 cases, 96 deaths
  • Perry: 1,900 cases, 49 deaths
  • Wayne: 4.098 cases, 62 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,626,801 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,208,799 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,541,342 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

