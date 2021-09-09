Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Madison girl gets rock room dream from Make-A-Wish

Sydney Mead, pictured in her new music room outfitted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi with gear from...
Sydney Mead, pictured in her new music room outfitted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi with gear from Music & Arts.(Make-A-Wish)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Madison girl recently had her wish come true.

Make-A-Wish surprised 12-year-old Sydney Mead with a music room filled with gear so she can rock out.

The room was filled with a left-handed Squier Affinity Stratocaster guitar, a Rogue five-piece drum set with cymbals, ear protection via a Vic Firth isolation headset, a Peavey practice amp, and assorted accessories, including stickers, guitar strap, guitar stand and cable.

Plus, she’s got one month of music lessons on the instrument of her choice from Music & Arts.

Sydney was born with Williams Syndrome, a rare hear disease.

Her passion is 1980s rock music, and now she has a room to herself to hone her skills.

“Sydney was shocked. On the day of the surprise reveal, her sister escorted her up to the ‘red carpet’ we created for her (because every rock star must walk the red carpet!). After opening a few gifts at the stage backdrop, I asked for her help, because I had left one last thing inside the house. She turned the corner and shouted, ‘My music room!’ She was so excited and we can’t thank Music & Arts enough for helping us grant this wish,” said Linda Sermons, Wish Assistant at Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
Jante J. Simpson, 18, is wanted by Jones County authorities for a Monday shooting in Ellisville.
Jones County seeking 18-year-old suspect in Monday night shooting
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury

Latest News

Flathau's Fine Foods and VFW Post 3036 served plates of red beans and rice to residents at the...
VFW, caterer serve meals, treats to residents at State Veterans Home
A man who reportedly shot his wife multiple times Thursday morning, then barricaded himself...
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin
A celebration of the state’s blues legends will be featured in an exhibit, A Cast of Blues,...
A Cast of Blues: Honoring Mississippi’s musical legends
.
Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders, health workers
.
State veterans home feeding