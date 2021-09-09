Local organization promoting basketball to bring Pine Belt together

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hooping together as one.

That’s what the local organization, Only the Righteous Music Group, is doing to help bring people in the Pine Belt together.

Its mission is to spotlight black local artists and small businesses in Hattiesburg.

“This is our first major event. We’ve been producing and making music together as a team now for about a year. But we’re just now able to get into a position where we are pouring back into the community,” says Gunner Placide.

The organization’s first major event is a 3-on-3 half-court basketball tournament. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Chain Park basketball courts behind Ebenezer Baptist Missionary Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

“You’re allowed to have four players max, so that allows for two subs,” Placide says. “There’s going to be a $500 cash prize for the winning team. It’s only $75 to enter to register your teams.

Many businesses in the Pine Belt are helping to sponsor the tournament, like Hattiesburg’s own TwilliePhilly.

Owner Carlos Twillie shares why more opportunities like this should be happening for our children.

“It’s been so much going on between last year and this year with the pandemic. Unemployment, over-employment, things like that,” says Twillie. “So, at this point, we just all need to take a break, something for the young people to get out and participate in something positive,” says Twillie.

Other sponsors that are participating are SouthBound Bagel, Smoothie King, Law Fitness and many more.

Venders will also be present with food, drinks, and music.

Those who wish to participate can register on Instagram by following the organization’s page and messaging your team’s name and captain and contact information to them or call the number (601) 543-3203.

Participants must be at least 16 years of age or older to play.

