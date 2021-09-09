Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

LIST: Where can I drop off supply donations in the Pine Belt?

You can also text “Ida” to 5155 for a link to donate.
There are many places around the Pine Belt that are currently collecting supplies that you can...
There are many places around the Pine Belt that are currently collecting supplies that you can make a donation to.need.(WLOX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you want to make a donation to Hurricane Ida relief efforts? If so, there are many places around the Pine Belt that are currently collecting supplies.

The following list names a few of the organizations that are currently taking donations at this time. More organizations may be added in the future.

CFD

The Collins Fire Department is gathering more supplies to send to south Louisiana. Items needed include personal hygiene items, laundry detergent, packaged foods/non-perishables, paper/plastic products, bath towels, cleaning supplies, plastic storage containers, fuel cans, sports drinks, packaged snacks, batteries and flashlights. They will continue to accept supply donation drop-offs at Collins Fire Station #1 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day through next Saturday, Sept. 18. They will depart for the next drop-offs on Sept. 19.

HPD

The Hattiesburg Police Department is hosting another Hurricane Ida Relief Drive from Sept. 7 - 14. They are asking for donations of canned goods, bottled water, diapers and other non-perishable items. The drop-off location is at the Hattiesburg Police Department from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

JCSD + Ignite Church

Jones County Sheriffs Department and Ignite Church are conducting a Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief Supplies Drive through Friday, Sept. 10. Items needed include non-perishable food items, bottled water and sports drinks, cleaning supplies, baby formula and diapers, manual can openers and bathroom supplies. No clothes are needed at this time. Please drop off at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department main office location at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Pearl River Community College

Through the rest of the week, Pearl River will be collecting donations at all of its campuses to aid residents of Thibodaux, La. They are excepting supplies such as toilet paper, female hygiene items, flashlights and batteries. Monetary donations are also welcome. You can make donations at the Wildcat Den bookstore locations in the Poplarville, Forrest County and Waveland Campus. They hope to load up all the donations this weekend and make a delivery Monday, Sept. 13, or Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Pearl River will also collect donations at Friday’s rivalry soccer matches vs. Jones College. The kickoff at the PRCC Soccer Complex is set for 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 and are available at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is working to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ and provide emergency relief. Local offices are now collecting money for supplies and services they will send in disaster relief trucks to our neighbors in Louisiana.

You can text “Ida” to 5155 for a link to donate or go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org.

This list will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Jante J. Simpson, 18, is wanted by Jones County authorities for a Monday shooting in Ellisville.
Jones County seeking 18-year-old suspect in Monday night shooting
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
A truck driven by a clean-up crew hit a gas line on the side of the road in the area of 95...
Truck hits gas line, caused temporary gas leak in Petal community

Latest News

Tropical Update 9/9/21
Tropical Update 9/9/21
Patrick's Thursday AM Forecast 9/9
Sunny skies and low humidity will make today feel like Fall
Patrick's Thursday AM Forecast 9/9
Patrick's Thursday AM Forecast 9/9
Jaxtyn was born in Meridian on Sept. 1. His family was in town after evacuating Louisiana.
Hurricane Ida evacuee gives birth while in Meridian