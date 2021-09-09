LIST: Where can I drop off supply donations in the Pine Belt?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you want to make a donation to Hurricane Ida relief efforts? If so, there are many places around the Pine Belt that are currently collecting supplies.

The following list names a few of the organizations that are currently taking donations at this time. More organizations may be added in the future.

CFD

The Collins Fire Department is gathering more supplies to send to south Louisiana. Items needed include personal hygiene items, laundry detergent, packaged foods/non-perishables, paper/plastic products, bath towels, cleaning supplies, plastic storage containers, fuel cans, sports drinks, packaged snacks, batteries and flashlights. They will continue to accept supply donation drop-offs at Collins Fire Station #1 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day through next Saturday, Sept. 18. They will depart for the next drop-offs on Sept. 19.

HPD

The Hattiesburg Police Department is hosting another Hurricane Ida Relief Drive from Sept. 7 - 14. They are asking for donations of canned goods, bottled water, diapers and other non-perishable items. The drop-off location is at the Hattiesburg Police Department from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

JCSD + Ignite Church

Jones County Sheriffs Department and Ignite Church are conducting a Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief Supplies Drive through Friday, Sept. 10. Items needed include non-perishable food items, bottled water and sports drinks, cleaning supplies, baby formula and diapers, manual can openers and bathroom supplies. No clothes are needed at this time. Please drop off at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department main office location at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Pearl River Community College

Through the rest of the week, Pearl River will be collecting donations at all of its campuses to aid residents of Thibodaux, La. They are excepting supplies such as toilet paper, female hygiene items, flashlights and batteries. Monetary donations are also welcome. You can make donations at the Wildcat Den bookstore locations in the Poplarville, Forrest County and Waveland Campus. They hope to load up all the donations this weekend and make a delivery Monday, Sept. 13, or Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Pearl River will also collect donations at Friday’s rivalry soccer matches vs. Jones College. The kickoff at the PRCC Soccer Complex is set for 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 and are available at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is working to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ and provide emergency relief. Local offices are now collecting money for supplies and services they will send in disaster relief trucks to our neighbors in Louisiana.

You can text “Ida” to 5155 for a link to donate or go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org.

This list will be updated when more information is provided.

