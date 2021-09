PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple from Lamar County were caught with crystal methamphetamine.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the drugs in the couple’s vehicle at a safety checkpoint on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, September 7, Covington County deputies were conducting a safety check point where they recovered 3 ounces of... Posted by Covington County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

