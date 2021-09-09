Win Stuff
Josh Carr a welcome addition to USM defensive front

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Will Hall is a believer that teams make the biggest improvements from week one to week two.

Southern Miss’ first-year head coach certainly hopes that is the case on Saturday when the Golden Eagles (0-1) open their home slate against Grambling State.

While there wasn’t a whole lot to like from watching the tape of USM’s 31-7 loss at South Alabama, Hall did see some players flash on defense.

Junior defensive lineman Josh Carr Jr. recorded his first two tackles as a Golden Eagle, including a sack for four yards.

“I really love the family tradition here,” said Carr Jr., a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana. “How everybody is one, how everybody have each other’s backs. The biggest challenge since I’ve been here is really just getting the plays down. That’s just really been my only biggest challenge right now. So, I’ve just been more in my playbook more. Really have fun out there, flew around a lot. So, I’m just still getting the hang of it.”

“He’s a positive guy that’s happy and impacts others with his energy,” Hall said. “He’s long, he’s got an explosive step. He’s a really special player. He could develop into a really, really special player as he continues to improve.”

