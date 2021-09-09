Win Stuff
Hurricane Ida evacuee gives birth while in Meridian

Jaxtyn was born in Meridian on Sept. 1. His family was in town after evacuating Louisiana.
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Louisiana family that evacuated because of Hurricane Ida welcomed a new addition to their family.

Jaxtyn was born on September 1, which was just a few days after the hurricane hit. The mother, Loreal McVey, is from Larose, Louisiana.

His mother, Loreal McVey, and her family left their home in Larose, Louisiana on the Friday before Hurricane Ida hit.

“Once we found out how bad it could be we had to find a place to evacuate to at the last minute. My aunt, that we are very grateful for, took us in,” McVey said.

McVey had no clue she would be giving birth in Meridian. Her family was packing up and about to leave town when it happened.

“We were packing up the car and ready to go and I was just laying down in bed because I wasn’t feeling right. I should’ve known, but I wasn’t thinking. I thought it might have been because I wasn’t sleeping on a firm bed,” McVey said. “I’m just sitting there and all of the sudden I feel it. I was like, ‘Mom, I think my water just popped!” We all just started going crazy in the house and trying to rush to the hospital.”

Larose, Louisiana is about 45 miles northwest of Grand Isle. Hurricane Ida destroyed much of what they call home. Now, they’re trying to figure out the right time to return.

“My child’s father is staying home from work and working on his house, so we can be able to go back,” McVey said. “My parents’ house isn’t available right now. He’s going to be staying back. Instead of having time with me and Jaxton or being at work to provide, he’s going to be fixing up everything so we have a place to go back to and live.”

New-born Jaxtyn, Loreal and her mother have been staying with family in Enterprise while they tend to Jaxtyn and prepare to return to Louisiana.

