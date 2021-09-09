Hub City rivals battle again Friday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School and Oak Grove High School are separated by less than seven miles.

The two Hub City rivals will battle once again at DI Patrick Stadium on Friday.

The Warriors (1-0) began the defense of their class 6A state championship with a 43-7 win over Seminary. The Tigers (0-2) have suffered two losses to start the season – an overtime loss at Petal and a 43-8 defeat at the hands of Ocean Springs.

Friday’s contest will be Hattiesburg’s third against a Class 6A opponent in the first four weeks.

“Those guys are loaded over there,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “Coach [Drew] Causey and his staff do a great job and they’re loaded with talent. They’ve got a really good football team. You talk about Kabe Barnett, the leader of their offense and probably the football team. He does a great job and he’s a terrific football player. Very underrated in my opinion.”

“Hattiesburg’s got athletes at every position,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “They’ve got an extremely talented team. They’re well-coached – coach Vance does a great job over there and they’re young in some spots so that’s taken an effect on it a little bit. We expect the very best Hattiesburg football team that we’ve ever played and that’s how we’re approaching it.”

