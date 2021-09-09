Hattiesburg and Petal prepare to remember 9/11 with ceremonies and events

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County cities are preparing to remember and honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Hattiesburg and Petal each have special plans.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker recalls where he was when he heard the news.

“I was 19 years old, and walking to a geography test when I saw tv in the student union in Southern Miss and at that point, you had never seen our country wounded like that,” Barker says.

Most everyone knows where they were when they heard the news on Sept. 11, 2001. The news impacted people’s lives across the county.

Captain Brent Chennault with the Petal Fire Department says the day means a lot to first responders.

“Well for me personally 20 years ago this is kind of what got me started, you know, in the fire service was 9/11 and seeing what those guys did. So it means a lot to us and being 20 years later and everything that’s going on in the world now, not to get political, but it really starts to hit home now more than ever,” Chennault explains.

The cities of Hattiesburg and Petal are determined to never forget. Hattiesburg will have its annual ceremony at 8:40 a.m., at Fire Station #1 near the 9/11 memorial.

“We’re going to hear from one of our firefighters who grew up in New York at that time, Alex Redondo, and he’s going to share what it was like to grow up with that sort of in the background and how it shaped his desire to go into public service, and I think it’s going to be very, very somber occasion,” Barker says. “I think you’ll hear a lot of the things that we’ve done that we have listened to the previous 9/11 ceremonies. The bell will tell each time that to mark the moment that a plane hit the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.”

Petal firefighters will climb the steps at the high school football stadium Saturday morning. Anyone is invited to come to join registration is at 7 a.m. before a short ceremony at 7:30 a.m. and the climb at 8 a.m.

“You’ll have a lot of support out there. It is something that can be done if you just walk up and try to do it, and you don’t have to finish just come and put yourself through it, see some of the physical pain that those guys went through because we can’t obviously, you know, mimic the emotional pains but we can somewhat mimic the physical pain that those guys went through and women, and that’s, that’s kind of what we’re trying to put on for these folks,” says Chennault.

The fire department is also raising money for Chip N Fore Heroes, a non-profit that helps pay medical and emergency expenses for local first responders and their families. The department will be taking donations at the event.

“This charity actually gives money to guys that might have some medical conditions come up. We actually have a couple of people here locally at our fire department at Petal, and I know some that had a Hattiesburg Fire Department who have benefited from it that had sicknesses and stuff from family members with themselves and they were actually able to give money to help with medical bills and things like that,” Chennault says.

