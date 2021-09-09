Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Forbes ranks USM 1st in state in education as well as Mississippi’s 6th-best workplace

Forbes Magazine took a state-by-state look to find the best employer.
Forbes Magazine took a state-by-state look to find the best employer.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi got two big thumbs up for being a top-shelf employer and educator.

Forbes Magazine ranked USM tops in the state in the “education industry,” while placing the university sixth as “best employer” in Mississippi.

“It confirms that USM and the people who work here are special and perform in a way that distinguishes us from others,” said Krystyna Varnado, USM senior associate vice president/human resources Human Resources.

“It also further supports the realization that a great place to work is not just pay and benefits, but what we all give each other in the form of respect, collaboration, and community as well as the important role that culture plays.”

In its annual “America’s Best Employers By State,” Forbes seeks to demonstrate how perceptions of companies differ from state-to-state based on local leadership and economies.

The Forbes list was created through a survey of 80,000 United States employees across 25 industry sectors.

Direct recommendations were collected from employees as well as indirect recommendations from workers in each industry segment.

The survey considered every aspect of an employee’s experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity.

Of the thousands of companies eligible for the recognition, only a select few were awarded in each state.

In all, 1,328 employers with at least 500 employees were ranked, including 20 in Mississippi. Rankings were determined by responses to a survey of 80,000 Americans, which responded to questions related to:

  • Safety of work environment
  • Competitiveness of compensation
  • Opportunity for advancement
  • Openness to telecommuting.

Varnado said that USM can boast a rewarding workplace, including a dynamic leadership team that seeks to create a fair and equitable environment; one that truly values individuality and diversity.

“We foster a collaborative environment that appreciates input and involvement,” she said. “We respect people as human beings with life circumstances as well as dreams and aspirations.

“We seek ways to provide the needed support, such as with the employees assistance program, flexible scheduling, tuition assistance and, most recently, our new performance planning program.”

Varnado said that ultimately what makes USM special is the student population, which transforms the university from simply a workplace to a mission-based community.

“The students bring a certain energy to the campus and provide such purpose for what we do,” Varnado said. “At any given time, there is an athletic event or a lecture series or a theater production or a student-mentoring opportunity.

“USM loves its students and recognizes they are our purpose, which gives us all motivation to go above and beyond, day in and day out.”

To see the entire list visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/#461c237c487a

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Jante J. Simpson, 18, is wanted by Jones County authorities for a Monday shooting in Ellisville.
Jones County seeking 18-year-old suspect in Monday night shooting
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
A truck driven by a clean-up crew hit a gas line on the side of the road in the area of 95...
Truck hits gas line, caused temporary gas leak in Petal community

Latest News

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the substance in the couple’s vehicle at a...
Lamar Co. couple arrested for possession of crystal meth
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds
The figures reported Thursday morning pushed the Pine Belt's eight counties past 52,000 cases...
MSDH: More than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the...
Sheriff: Man barricaded inside home after shooting wife multiple times