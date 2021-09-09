Forbes ranks USM 1st in state in education as well as Mississippi’s 6th-best workplace

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi got two big thumbs up for being a top-shelf employer and educator.

Forbes Magazine ranked USM tops in the state in the “education industry,” while placing the university sixth as “best employer” in Mississippi.

“It confirms that USM and the people who work here are special and perform in a way that distinguishes us from others,” said Krystyna Varnado, USM senior associate vice president/human resources Human Resources.

“It also further supports the realization that a great place to work is not just pay and benefits, but what we all give each other in the form of respect, collaboration, and community as well as the important role that culture plays.”

In its annual “America’s Best Employers By State,” Forbes seeks to demonstrate how perceptions of companies differ from state-to-state based on local leadership and economies.

The Forbes list was created through a survey of 80,000 United States employees across 25 industry sectors.

Direct recommendations were collected from employees as well as indirect recommendations from workers in each industry segment.

The survey considered every aspect of an employee’s experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity.

Of the thousands of companies eligible for the recognition, only a select few were awarded in each state.

In all, 1,328 employers with at least 500 employees were ranked, including 20 in Mississippi. Rankings were determined by responses to a survey of 80,000 Americans, which responded to questions related to:

Safety of work environment

Competitiveness of compensation

Opportunity for advancement

Openness to telecommuting.

Varnado said that USM can boast a rewarding workplace, including a dynamic leadership team that seeks to create a fair and equitable environment; one that truly values individuality and diversity.

“We foster a collaborative environment that appreciates input and involvement,” she said. “We respect people as human beings with life circumstances as well as dreams and aspirations.

“We seek ways to provide the needed support, such as with the employees assistance program, flexible scheduling, tuition assistance and, most recently, our new performance planning program.”

Varnado said that ultimately what makes USM special is the student population, which transforms the university from simply a workplace to a mission-based community.

“The students bring a certain energy to the campus and provide such purpose for what we do,” Varnado said. “At any given time, there is an athletic event or a lecture series or a theater production or a student-mentoring opportunity.

“USM loves its students and recognizes they are our purpose, which gives us all motivation to go above and beyond, day in and day out.”

To see the entire list visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/#461c237c487a

